For more information about YaleGlobal, please contact us at globalization@yale.edu.

Submissions

hand-written letter and fountain pen Interested in Writing for Yale Global?

We are happy to receive unsolicited articles from qualified contributors, but due to the number of inquiries we receive, we cannot guarantee a quick response.

Articles published in YaleGlobal range across a wide spectrum of topics and viewpoints. The thread tying them together is that all aim to illuminate some aspect of globalization - meaning the close interdependence and interconnectedness of the world - for an educated but non-expert global audience. Our criteria for publication include originality, clarity, authority, and relevancy. Articles should fall within a range of 1,000 to 1,200 words. Additionally, the article must be written exclusively for YaleGlobal. Please send your submission to globalization@yale.edu.