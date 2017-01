SITKA, ALASKA :

Millions of consumers around the world who use smartphones and other electronic devices may not have heard of the subarctic Alaska city of Anchorage or its sprawling airfield. Every day, wide-body cargo jets with international shipments land to top off fuel tanks. The international airport is not exactly halfway between Beijing and New York, but close enough to be a natural place for refueling. Some of the largest cargo planes have the range to fly non-stop from China to the US heartland without stopping. But more fuel means less cargo in their holds. With more cargo comes higher revenues and the need to refuel. More >