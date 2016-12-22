Featured Articles

Human Smuggling: Ruthless Crime or Invaluable Service?

Joseph Chamie YaleGlobal, 22 December 2016
The most desperate migrants seek help from smugglers and attract global sympathy – a dilemma for governments
NEW YORK : Smuggling is a ruthless crime for governments, but for millions of people it’s regarded as an invaluable service. More than a decade ago, governments collectively adopted an international protocol to prevent and combat smuggling of migrants by land, sea and air. Nevertheless, people continue to rely on human smuggling as a means to improve their own personal lives as well as those of families and friends. More >

Russia Pivots to Asia

Taehwa Hong YaleGlobal, 20 December 2016
Russia adroitly links seemingly distant global events, using each as leverage for plans elsewhere

Taiwan: More Than a Trump Card for US Dealing With Beijing

Wenran Jiang YaleGlobal, 15 December 2016
Arms sales for Taiwan fit Trump’s insistence that US allies must shoulder more defense costs

In the News

Google, Facebook, and Microsoft Are Remaking Themselves Around AI
Cade Metz
Wired, 30 December 2016
Artificial intelligence is the new way of doing business
A New Tool to Fight Genocide
John Prendergast and Brad Brooks-Rubin
Foreign Affairs, 29 December 2016
Banking regulations could be tweaked to save dollars and lives
Ignoring Climate Change Just Got More Expensive
Eric Roston
Bloomberg, 28 December 2016
The world is not doing enough to prepare
Chaos Theory of Donald Trump: Sowing Confusion Through Tweets
John Wagner and Abby Phillip
The Washington Post, 27 December 2016
US officials and global leaders must study the patterns to determine their own responses to crises
The US: A Country That Can Be Ignored
Leonid Bershidsky
Bloomberg, 27 December 2016
US may be moving toward transactional diplomacy, and its foreign-policy community is ill-prepared
Recently in YaleGlobal

Fall of Eastern Aleppo Marks Turning Point for Syrian Civil War
Dilip Hiro
YaleGlobal
, 13 December 2016
Russian airstrikes ensured victory for the Assad regime, a setback for the United States and its allies
OPEC Cobbles a Deal, But Cannot Hide Decline of Saudi Power
Chris Miller
YaleGlobal
, 8 December 2016
OPEC and Russia agree to limit production, but deal may not hold – Saudi influence fades as oil cartel loses dominance
Taiwan, Thorn in China’s Side, Gets New Attention
Mark Harrison
YaleGlobal
, 6 December 2016
Taiwan issue underscores limits of power for the US and China – and the calcification of international policymaking
Seizing Opportunity in a Post-TPP World
Stephen S. Roach
YaleGlobal
, 1 December 2016
Trump dismisses TPP, but could pursue another big opportunity – the US-China Bilateral Investment Treaty
Wanted: Equal Opportunity Globalization
Branko Milanovic
YaleGlobal
, 29 November 2016
Populists blame Asia’s high growth rates for economic woes rather than policies that reinforce inequality at home
