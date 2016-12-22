Featured ArticlesMOST POPULAR
Human Smuggling: Ruthless Crime or Invaluable Service?YaleGlobal, 22 December 2016
The most desperate migrants seek help from smugglers and attract global sympathy – a dilemma for governments
NEW YORK : Smuggling is a ruthless crime for governments, but for millions of people it’s regarded as an invaluable service. More than a decade ago, governments collectively adopted an international protocol to prevent and combat smuggling of migrants by land, sea and air. Nevertheless, people continue to rely on human smuggling as a means to improve their own personal lives as well as those of families and friends. More >
Russia Pivots to AsiaYaleGlobal, 20 December 2016
Russia adroitly links seemingly distant global events, using each as leverage for plans elsewhere
Taiwan: More Than a Trump Card for US Dealing With BeijingYaleGlobal, 15 December 2016
Arms sales for Taiwan fit Trump’s insistence that US allies must shoulder more defense costs
In the News
Wired, 30 December 2016
Artificial intelligence is the new way of doing business
Foreign Affairs, 29 December 2016
Banking regulations could be tweaked to save dollars and lives
Bloomberg, 28 December 2016
The world is not doing enough to prepare
The Washington Post, 27 December 2016
US officials and global leaders must study the patterns to determine their own responses to crises
Bloomberg, 27 December 2016
US may be moving toward transactional diplomacy, and its foreign-policy community is ill-prepared
Recently in YaleGlobal
YaleGlobal
, 13 December 2016
Russian airstrikes ensured victory for the Assad regime, a setback for the United States and its allies
YaleGlobal
, 8 December 2016
OPEC and Russia agree to limit production, but deal may not hold – Saudi influence fades as oil cartel loses dominance
YaleGlobal
, 6 December 2016
Taiwan issue underscores limits of power for the US and China – and the calcification of international policymaking
YaleGlobal
, 1 December 2016
Trump dismisses TPP, but could pursue another big opportunity – the US-China Bilateral Investment Treaty
YaleGlobal
, 29 November 2016
Populists blame Asia’s high growth rates for economic woes rather than policies that reinforce inequality at home