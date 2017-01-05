Featured ArticlesMOST POPULAR
Alaska Airport Is a Big Link for the Global Supply ChainYaleGlobal, 5 January 2017
The subarctic airport in Anchorage airport is a natural place for refueling and ranks fourth in world for air cargo
SITKA, ALASKA : Millions of consumers around the world who use smartphones and other electronic devices may not have heard of the subarctic Alaska city of Anchorage or its sprawling airfield. Every day, wide-body cargo jets with international shipments land to top off fuel tanks. The international airport is not exactly halfway between Beijing and New York, but close enough to be a natural place for refueling. Some of the largest cargo planes have the range to fly non-stop from China to the US heartland without stopping. But more fuel means less cargo in their holds. With more cargo comes higher revenues and the need to refuel. More >
Modern Servitude: Romanian Badante Care for Elders in ItalyYaleGlobal, 3 January 2017
Despite difficult conditions, poor Romanian women relocate to care for Italy’s aging population
Human Smuggling: Ruthless Crime or Invaluable Service?YaleGlobal, 22 December 2016
The most desperate migrants seek help from smugglers and attract global sympathy – a dilemma for governments
In the News
Asia Sentinel, 9 January 2017
Rakhine has “the hallmarks of recent past tragedies – Rwanda, Darfur, Bosnia, Kosovo”
The Washington Post, 9 January 2017
ICBM program under development is lower priority than preserving the Kim regime
The Economist, 6 January 2017
Israel counts on the United States to shield it from criticism
The Korea Herald , 6 January 2017
Crowded conditions for poultry accelerate the spread of disease
The Atlantic, 5 January 2017
Obama’s criticism of allies did not appear to shape values in Israel or the Philippines
Recently in YaleGlobal
YaleGlobal
, 20 December 2016
Russia adroitly links seemingly distant global events, using each as leverage for plans elsewhere
YaleGlobal
, 15 December 2016
Arms sales for Taiwan fit Trump’s insistence that US allies must shoulder more defense costs
YaleGlobal
, 13 December 2016
Russian airstrikes ensured victory for the Assad regime, a setback for the United States and its allies
YaleGlobal
, 8 December 2016
OPEC and Russia agree to limit production, but deal may not hold – Saudi influence fades as oil cartel loses dominance
YaleGlobal
, 6 December 2016
Taiwan issue underscores limits of power for the US and China – and the calcification of international policymaking