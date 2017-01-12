Featured ArticlesMOST POPULAR
Rekindled Sino-Indian Tensions Roil Geopolitics in AsiaYaleGlobal, 12 January 2017
India and China’s rivalry intensifies over China’s veto on UN issues, territory, Pakistan and the Dalai Lama
NEW DELHI : After a few timid signs of warming, Sino-Indian relations seem to be headed for the freezer. While Beijing refuses to take Indian security concerns seriously, New Delhi may have decided to take the Chinese challenge head-on. To complicate matters for India, its erstwhile ally Russia, which has become a close friend of China, is showing interest in establishing closer ties with Pakistan. More >
Don’t Bet on Enduring Republican Reset With RussiaYaleGlobal, 10 January 2017
For domestic politics, Russia’s President Putin may need rivalry with the US more than Trump as friend
Alaska Airport Is a Big Link for the Global Supply ChainYaleGlobal, 5 January 2017
The subarctic airport in Anchorage airport is a natural place for refueling and ranks fourth in world for air cargo
In the News
The World Post, 13 January 2017
Xi Jinping is ready to lead policies on shaping globalization and fighting climate change
Yale Alumni Magazine, 12 January 2017
After a long search for birth parents in China, a woman prepares an online manual to help others
Financial Times, 12 January 2017
The firms anticipate increasing protectionism
The Telegraph, 11 January 2017
The milestone is part of an effort to stimulate the Chinese economy
El País, 11 January 2017
Longstanding territorial disputes remain controversial
Recently in YaleGlobal
YaleGlobal
, 3 January 2017
Despite difficult conditions, poor Romanian women relocate to care for Italy’s aging population
YaleGlobal
, 22 December 2016
The most desperate migrants seek help from smugglers and attract global sympathy – a dilemma for governments
YaleGlobal
, 20 December 2016
Russia adroitly links seemingly distant global events, using each as leverage for plans elsewhere
YaleGlobal
, 15 December 2016
Arms sales for Taiwan fit Trump’s insistence that US allies must shoulder more defense costs
YaleGlobal
, 13 December 2016
Russian airstrikes ensured victory for the Assad regime, a setback for the United States and its allies