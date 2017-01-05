Featured Articles

Alaska Airport Is a Big Link for the Global Supply Chain

Will Swagel YaleGlobal, 5 January 2017
The subarctic airport in Anchorage airport is a natural place for refueling and ranks fourth in world for air cargo
SITKA, ALASKA : Millions of consumers around the world who use smartphones and other electronic devices may not have heard of the subarctic Alaska city of Anchorage or its sprawling airfield. Every day, wide-body cargo jets with international shipments land to top off fuel tanks. The international airport is not exactly halfway between Beijing and New York, but close enough to be a natural place for refueling. Some of the largest cargo planes have the range to fly non-stop from China to the US heartland without stopping. But more fuel means less cargo in their holds. With more cargo comes higher revenues and the need to refuel. More >

Modern Servitude: Romanian Badante Care for Elders in Italy

Raluca Besliu YaleGlobal, 3 January 2017
Despite difficult conditions, poor Romanian women relocate to care for Italy’s aging population

Human Smuggling: Ruthless Crime or Invaluable Service?

Joseph Chamie YaleGlobal, 22 December 2016
The most desperate migrants seek help from smugglers and attract global sympathy – a dilemma for governments

Historic Chance for Myanmar Peace Probably Scuttled
Michele Penna
Asia Sentinel, 9 January 2017
Rakhine has “the hallmarks of recent past tragedies – Rwanda, Darfur, Bosnia, Kosovo”
To Confront North Korea, Talk First and Get Tough Later
William J. Perry
The Washington Post, 9 January 2017
ICBM program under development is lower priority than preserving the Kim regime
The Hopes for Peace and Palestinian Statehood Fade Away
The Economist, 6 January 2017
Israel counts on the United States to shield it from criticism
Factory Farming Blamed for Massive Bird Flu Outbreak: Experts
Kim Da-sol
The Korea Herald , 6 January 2017
Crowded conditions for poultry accelerate the spread of disease
Obama: Reaching Out to Adversaries, Alienating Allies
Uri Friedman
The Atlantic, 5 January 2017
Obama’s criticism of allies did not appear to shape values in Israel or the Philippines
Russia Pivots to Asia
Taehwa Hong
YaleGlobal
, 20 December 2016
Russia adroitly links seemingly distant global events, using each as leverage for plans elsewhere
Taiwan: More Than a Trump Card for US Dealing With Beijing
Wenran Jiang
YaleGlobal
, 15 December 2016
Arms sales for Taiwan fit Trump’s insistence that US allies must shoulder more defense costs
Fall of Eastern Aleppo Marks Turning Point for Syrian Civil War
Dilip Hiro
YaleGlobal
, 13 December 2016
Russian airstrikes ensured victory for the Assad regime, a setback for the United States and its allies
OPEC Cobbles a Deal, But Cannot Hide Decline of Saudi Power
Chris Miller
YaleGlobal
, 8 December 2016
OPEC and Russia agree to limit production, but deal may not hold – Saudi influence fades as oil cartel loses dominance
Taiwan, Thorn in China’s Side, Gets New Attention
Mark Harrison
YaleGlobal
, 6 December 2016
Taiwan issue underscores limits of power for the US and China – and the calcification of international policymaking
