Featured Articles

MOST POPULAR

Rekindled Sino-Indian Tensions Roil Geopolitics in Asia

Harsh V Pant YaleGlobal, 12 January 2017
India and China’s rivalry intensifies over China’s veto on UN issues, territory, Pakistan and the Dalai Lama
NEW DELHI : After a few timid signs of warming, Sino-Indian relations seem to be headed for the freezer. While Beijing refuses to take Indian security concerns seriously, New Delhi may have decided to take the Chinese challenge head-on. To complicate matters for India, its erstwhile ally Russia, which has become a close friend of China, is showing interest in establishing closer ties with Pakistan. More >

Don’t Bet on Enduring Republican Reset With Russia

Daniel Twining YaleGlobal, 10 January 2017
For domestic politics, Russia’s President Putin may need rivalry with the US more than Trump as friend

Alaska Airport Is a Big Link for the Global Supply Chain

Will Swagel YaleGlobal, 5 January 2017
The subarctic airport in Anchorage airport is a natural place for refueling and ranks fourth in world for air cargo

In the News

China Is the De Facto Leader of Globalization
Nathan Gardels
The World Post, 13 January 2017
Xi Jinping is ready to lead policies on shaping globalization and fighting climate change
The Search for a Past
Cathy Shufro
Yale Alumni Magazine, 12 January 2017
After a long search for birth parents in China, a woman prepares an online manual to help others
China Groups Take Out Insurance Against Blocking of Foreign Deals
Henry Sender
Financial Times, 12 January 2017
The firms anticipate increasing protectionism
China Launches Freight Train to Britain
Louise Moon
The Telegraph, 11 January 2017
The milestone is part of an effort to stimulate the Chinese economy
Argentina Omits Falkland Islands from Map; Online Uproar Swiftly Follows
Federico Rivas Molina
El País, 11 January 2017
Longstanding territorial disputes remain controversial
Recently in YaleGlobal

Modern Servitude: Romanian Badante Care for Elders in Italy
Raluca Besliu
YaleGlobal
, 3 January 2017
Despite difficult conditions, poor Romanian women relocate to care for Italy’s aging population
Human Smuggling: Ruthless Crime or Invaluable Service?
Joseph Chamie
YaleGlobal
, 22 December 2016
The most desperate migrants seek help from smugglers and attract global sympathy – a dilemma for governments
Russia Pivots to Asia
Taehwa Hong
YaleGlobal
, 20 December 2016
Russia adroitly links seemingly distant global events, using each as leverage for plans elsewhere
Taiwan: More Than a Trump Card for US Dealing With Beijing
Wenran Jiang
YaleGlobal
, 15 December 2016
Arms sales for Taiwan fit Trump’s insistence that US allies must shoulder more defense costs
Fall of Eastern Aleppo Marks Turning Point for Syrian Civil War
Dilip Hiro
YaleGlobal
, 13 December 2016
Russian airstrikes ensured victory for the Assad regime, a setback for the United States and its allies
