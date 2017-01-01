About YaleGlobal

Mission
YaleGlobal Online is a publication of the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale. The magazine explores the implications of the growing interconnectedness of the world by drawing on the rich intellectual resources of the Yale University community, scholars from other universities, and public- and private-sector experts from around the world.
Our aim is to analyze and promote debate on all aspects of globalization through publishing original articles and multi-media presentations. YaleGlobal also republishes, with a brief comment, important articles from other publications that illuminate the many sides of this complex phenomenon. To the extent permitted by copyright arrangements, YaleGlobal archives such articles and makes them available for search and retrieval.
We also host an archive of academic papers on globalization as well as book excerpts and reviews of books on the same subject. YaleGlobal also offers a selection of audio-visual presentations by speakers at Yale and elsewhere.
The articles published in YaleGlobal express the views of the authors and do not reflect the view of the MacMillan Center or Yale University.
Staff
Ian Shapiro
Publisher
Susan Froetschel
Managing Editor
Nayan Chanda
Consulting Editor
Lisa Brennan
Graphic Designer, Content Manager, Webmaster
Hira Jafri
Program Manager
Gabby Deutch
MacMillan Fellow
Lina Goelzer
MacMillan Fellow
Ceren Safak
MacMillan Fellow
Rachel Wu
MacMillan Fellow