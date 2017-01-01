About YaleGlobal

Mission YaleGlobal Online is a publication of the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale. The magazine explores the implications of the growing interconnectedness of the world by drawing on the rich intellectual resources of the Yale University community, scholars from other universities, and public- and private-sector experts from around the world.

Our aim is to analyze and promote debate on all aspects of globalization through publishing original articles and multi-media presentations. YaleGlobal also republishes, with a brief comment, important articles from other publications that illuminate the many sides of this complex phenomenon. To the extent permitted by copyright arrangements, YaleGlobal archives such articles and makes them available for search and retrieval.

We also host an archive of academic papers on globalization as well as book excerpts and reviews of books on the same subject. YaleGlobal also offers a selection of audio-visual presentations by speakers at Yale and elsewhere.

YaleGlobal is a free site open to the public at large. All articles and multimedia presentations on the site will remain archived and available for as long as technically and/or legally possible.

The articles published in YaleGlobal express the views of the authors and do not reflect the view of the MacMillan Center or Yale University.

Staff

Ian Shapiro

Publisher

Susan Froetschel

Managing Editor

Nayan Chanda

Consulting Editor

Lisa Brennan

Graphic Designer, Content Manager, Webmaster