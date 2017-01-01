Institutions/Publications

Globalization Website
Explains and links to three types of organizations active in world affairs: intergovernmental organizations, international nongovernmental organizations and multinational corporations
The Global Journal
Examines global governance, issues and players; aims to inform, debate, engage and stimulate new networks of leadership and action.
Global Environmental Society
A social network committed to the topics of environment, sustainable use of resources and innovation
Tällberg Foundation
Gathers leaders from around the world and a variety of backgrounds for discussions, reflection and recommended solutions to global challenges
Chatham House
A source of independent analysis, informed debate and influential ideas on how to build a prosperous and secure world for all
United Nations Research Institute for Social Development
An autonomous UN agency engaging in multidisciplinary research on the social dimensions of contemporary problems affecting development
International Labour Organization
A tripartite UN agency that brings together governments, employers and workers of member states to promote safe work standards throughout the world
Reporters Without Borders
Defends and supports journalists and works to protect access to freedom of information across the world
Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung: Dialogue on Globalization
Contributes to the debate on globalization and global governance
Africa Institute of South Africa
An Africa-centered independent research organization and think-tank focusing on education, empirical research and community development
Globalization - BBC World Service
Indepth reports explore the complex, evolving phenomenon of globalization
Exploring Geopolitics
Offers insights into key geopolitical questions by trying to bridge the gap between academia and mass media
Brookings Institution
Conducts independent research and provides innovative recommendations for strengthening US democracy, fostering economic and social welfare, and securing a more open and cooperative international system
Center for Strategic & International Studies
Provides strategic insights and policy solutions to decision-makers in government, international institutions, the private sector and civil society
Le Monde Diplomatique
Combines a broad introduction to the international issues with a critical view on media blindpots
Columbia International Affairs Online (CIAO)
Comprehensive source for theory and research in international affairs
Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research
Independent think tank for peace by peaceful means, promoting conflict-mitigation and reconciliation through research, education and advocacy
Council on Foreign Relations
Independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank and resource for government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders
World Policy Institute
Identifies critical emerging global issues in an interdependent world and gives voice to compelling new global perspectives and innovative policy solutions
Center for International Policy
Uses research and advocacy to promote cooperation, transparency, and accountability in global relations, as well as address urgent threats like war, corruption, inequality, and climate change
openDemocracy.net
Publishes original analysis of social and political issues across the world to encourage democratic debate
International Forum on Globalization
A North-South research and educational institution composed of leading activists, economists, scholars and researchers providing analysis and critiques on the cultural, social, political, and environmental impacts of economic globalization
Social Science Research Council
An independent nonprofit organization devoted to the advancement of social science research and scholarship
Corporate Watch
Uses investigative research and journalism to expose corporate malfeasance and advocate for multinational corporate accountability and transparency
Friends of the Earth
Focuses on environmental issues, promoting living within the limits of the natural world and changing the rules so that the economy works for people and the environment
International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development (ICTSD)
Aims to influence the international trade system to advance the goal of sustainable development
OneWorld
UK nonproift that innovates media and technology for social good to urge people to become active citizens
UNESCO-Management of Social Transformations
Focuses on building efficient bridges between research, policy and practice and promotes a culture of evidence-based policymaking – nationally, regionally and internationally
Yale Environment 360
Offers opinion, analysis, reporting and debate on global environmental issues