Institutions/Publications

Explains and links to three types of organizations active in world affairs: intergovernmental organizations, international nongovernmental organizations and multinational corporations

The Global Journal

Examines global governance, issues and players; aims to inform, debate, engage and stimulate new networks of leadership and action.

Global Environmental Society

A social network committed to the topics of environment, sustainable use of resources and innovation

Tällberg Foundation

Gathers leaders from around the world and a variety of backgrounds for discussions, reflection and recommended solutions to global challenges

Chatham House

A source of independent analysis, informed debate and influential ideas on how to build a prosperous and secure world for all

United Nations Research Institute for Social Development

An autonomous UN agency engaging in multidisciplinary research on the social dimensions of contemporary problems affecting development

International Labour Organization

A tripartite UN agency that brings together governments, employers and workers of member states to promote safe work standards throughout the world

Reporters Without Borders

Defends and supports journalists and works to protect access to freedom of information across the world

Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung: Dialogue on Globalization

Contributes to the debate on globalization and global governance

Africa Institute of South Africa

An Africa-centered independent research organization and think-tank focusing on education, empirical research and community development

Globalization - BBC World Service

Indepth reports explore the complex, evolving phenomenon of globalization

Exploring Geopolitics

Offers insights into key geopolitical questions by trying to bridge the gap between academia and mass media

Brookings Institution

Conducts independent research and provides innovative recommendations for strengthening US democracy, fostering economic and social welfare, and securing a more open and cooperative international system

Center for Strategic & International Studies

Provides strategic insights and policy solutions to decision-makers in government, international institutions, the private sector and civil society

Le Monde Diplomatique

Combines a broad introduction to the international issues with a critical view on media blindpots

Columbia International Affairs Online (CIAO)

Comprehensive source for theory and research in international affairs

Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research

Independent think tank for peace by peaceful means, promoting conflict-mitigation and reconciliation through research, education and advocacy

Council on Foreign Relations

Independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank and resource for government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders

World Policy Institute

Identifies critical emerging global issues in an interdependent world and gives voice to compelling new global perspectives and innovative policy solutions

Center for International Policy

Uses research and advocacy to promote cooperation, transparency, and accountability in global relations, as well as address urgent threats like war, corruption, inequality, and climate change

openDemocracy.net

Publishes original analysis of social and political issues across the world to encourage democratic debate

International Forum on Globalization

A North-South research and educational institution composed of leading activists, economists, scholars and researchers providing analysis and critiques on the cultural, social, political, and environmental impacts of economic globalization

Social Science Research Council

An independent nonprofit organization devoted to the advancement of social science research and scholarship

Corporate Watch

Uses investigative research and journalism to expose corporate malfeasance and advocate for multinational corporate accountability and transparency

Friends of the Earth

Focuses on environmental issues, promoting living within the limits of the natural world and changing the rules so that the economy works for people and the environment

International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development (ICTSD)

Aims to influence the international trade system to advance the goal of sustainable development

OneWorld

UK nonproift that innovates media and technology for social good to urge people to become active citizens

UNESCO-Management of Social Transformations

Focuses on building efficient bridges between research, policy and practice and promotes a culture of evidence-based policymaking – nationally, regionally and internationally

Yale Environment 360

Offers opinion, analysis, reporting and debate on global environmental issues