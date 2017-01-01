Ian Shapiro

Publisher

Ian Shapiro is Sterling Professor of Political Science at Yale University, where he also serves as Henry R. Luce Director of the MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies. He has written widely and influentially on democracy, justice, and the methods of social inquiry. In democratic theory, he has argued that democracy’s value comes primarily from its potential to limit domination rather than, as is conventionally assumed, from its operation as a system of participation, representation, or preference aggregation. In debates about social scientific methods, he is chiefly known for rejecting prevalent theory-driven and method-driven approaches in favor of starting with a problem and then devising suitable methods to study it. A native of South Africa, Shapiro received his J.D. from the Yale Law School and his Ph.D from the Yale Political Science Department where he has taught since 1984 and served as chair from 1999 to 2004. Shapiro is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Philosophical Society, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is a past fellow of the Carnegie Corporation, the Guggenheim Foundation, and the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences. He has held visiting appointments at the University of Cape Town, Keio University in Tokyo, Sciences Po in Paris, the Institute for Advanced Study in Vienna, the University of Oslo, and Nuffield College, Oxford. His most recent books are The Real World of Democratic Theory; Containment: Rebuilding a Strategy against Global Terror; and The Flight From Reality in the Human Sciences. His new book, Politics Against Domination, will be published by Harvard University Press in 2016. His current research concerns the relations between democracy and the distribution of income and wealth.



Susan Froetschel

Managing Editor

Susan Froetschel joined the YaleGlobal staff in December 2005. Before that, she was a Bass Tutor-in-Residence at the Yale Writing Center and was appointed to the Yale School of Art design faculty to assist second-year graduate graphic design students with thesis development and writing from 2000 to 2005. She also taught magazine writing and literary journalism at Southern Connecticut State University for seven years. In addition to copy-editing for Self, House Beautiful and Esquire magazines in New York City, Froetschel was a reporter for a daily newspaper in Sitka, Alaska. She has written articles and opinion essays for numerous magazines and newspapers. She studied journalism at Penn State, and her master’s degree in public administration is from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Froetschel is the author of five mystery novels about families who question public policies that most take for granted. The most recent novels, Fear of Beauty and Allure of Deceit are set in rural Afghanistan. Her work has been recognized by the Military Writers Society of America, Mystery Writers of America and the Middle East Outreach Council. She is co-editor of World Connected: Globalization in the 21st Century.



Nayan Chanda

Consulting Editor

Nayan Chanda is Consulting Editor. He is the founder and former Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Director of YaleGlobal Online Magazine, published by the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale.

For nearly thirty years before he joined Yale University Chanda was with the Hong Kong-based magazine The Far Eastern Economic Review as its editor, editor-at-large and correspondent. In 1989-90 Chanda was a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. From 1990-1992 Chanda was editor of the Asian Wall Street Journal Weekly, published from New York.

He is the author of Bound Together: How Traders, Preachers, Adventurers and Warriors Shaped Globalization (Yale University Press, 2007) Chinese, French, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Portuguese and Turkish translations of the book have been published. He is also the author of Brother Enemy: The War After the War and coauthor of over a dozen books on Asian politics, security and foreign policy including Soldiers and Stability in Southeast Asia and The Political Economy of Foreign Policy In Southeast Asia, The International Relations of Asia and Encyclopaedia of Global Studies. He co-edited, with Strobe Talbott, The Age of Terror: America and the World After September 11.

Chanda writes a fortnightly column “Bound Together” in India’s Businessworld magazine and Singapore Straits Times and a monthly column for Times of India. He is a member of the editorial board of GlobalAsia, New Global Studies Journal. He is a member of the Advisory Council for the Center for Northeast Asian Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution.

He is the recipient of the Shorenstein Award for 2005, which honors a journalist not only for a distinguished body of work, but also for the particular way it has helped an American audience understand the complexities of Asia. It is presented jointly by the Shorenstein Forum at Stanford and the Shorenstein Center on the Press, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard University.